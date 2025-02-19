It’s day 30 of Trump 2.0, and MAGA has launched an all-out attack on two key rights: freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali dive into the hypocrisy of the second Trump administration, as they go after political enemies and the press despite claiming they champion “free speech.”

As JD Vance was in Germany over the weekend lecturing the world on the importance of freedom of speech, Trump continued his fight with the Associated Press and Elon Musk called for a “long prison sentence” for the journalists behind ‘60 Minutes.’ Go figure.

Mehdi called out Vance for the administration’s double standards. And guess what? The VP responded, calling Mehdi a “dummy” on Twitter.

“When I hear Trump and Musk say this stuff, and then their little lackey JD Vance goes to Munich and say[s], ‘Hey, Europe, you need to believe in free speech like us,’ I mean, hypocrisy doesn’t do it justice. There’s not a word in the English language that can sum up the sheer bad faithness of these people,” Mehdi says.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including the irony of the State Department reportedly planning to buy $400M worth of armored Teslas while Elon Musk continues to claim no conflicts of interest.

