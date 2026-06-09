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Happy Tuesday; it’s Swin 🙂 ☕. You may remember that in February, we reported that as President Donald Trump weighed whether to attend the Super Bowl, several close advisers privately assessed that he shouldn’t because the chances of him getting lustily booed on live TV were – to put it mildly – high. The president ultimately didn’t attend, and told an obvious lie about why. But this week, Trump opted to attend a different high-profile sporting event – and it went about as well as you might’ve expected. And it wasn’t even the most embarrassing thing to happen to the twice-impeached, repeatedly indicted U.S. president within the past 48 hours.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we dive right into Trump’s recent, rapid-fire spree of dick-stepping. Relatedly, did his administration roll out the red carpet for flesh-eating screwworms? Plus, Trump wants Todd Blanche to stay on as his attorney general, and Bernie Sanders thinks he might be too old to run for president again.

🎶 If I Can Make It There 🎶

Trump when he was booed during the national anthem at the NBA Finals on June 8, 2026, in New York City. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

Last night’s Game 3 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs took place in Manhattan. As I write this, I’m sitting here, on a Monday night, in Cincinnati. At one point, it was as if I could hear the booing all the way from over here in Ohio.

We can thank Donald J. Trump for that – even if it came at the cost of New Yorkers’ convenience and also the outdoor watch party meant for the people who couldn’t afford to get in.

Days before the president traveled back to his home city to attend the NBA Finals game – as a guest of Knicks owner and Trump donor James Dolan – administration officials knew what was coming.