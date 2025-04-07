Live Today: Nobel Laureate Economist Paul Krugman on Trump Tariffs
At 2.30pm ET, join Mehdi and Paul as they take your questions on this new economic crisis.
Join Mehdi and Nobel Prize-winning economist, bestselling author, and columnist Paul Krugman for a Substack Live conversation today at 2:30 pm ET (11:30 am PT/ 7:30 pm BST).
Mehdi and Paul will be taking your questions about Trump’s trade war, global recession fears, and more.
Join Mehdi and Paul at 2:30 pm ET exclusively on the Substack app or at Zeteo.com. Please make sure your Substack app is updated with the latest version.
This Substack Live is open to all Zeteo subscribers, but consider becoming a paid subscriber today to access exclusive content and to support more of this type of journalism.
Krugman also has a new Substack you can sign up for:
Question: is there a thing that ,congress can do to stop the tariffs or is it all in the hands of one individual with no restraints?
Here’s the question. Why not assume this economic crash is intentional and not a mistake? Who is benefiting? Who will be able to buy equities and entire companies cheap? Is there a connection between a global economic disaster and the turn towards Russia (that isn’t tariffed) and the threats to our neighbors and Greenland? If this looks more and more like the 1930s with a depression and authoritarianism can we expect it to end the same way, with a world war and will we lose it, as Germany did?