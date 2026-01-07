“I believe that this is going to be a reckoning for America,” California Rep. Ro Khanna said this week, referring to the release of all the files related to Jeffrey Epstein and his international network of associates.

Khanna’s bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law last month, was meant to force the DOJ to release all files related to the late sex trafficker. But they didn’t comply. In fact, the DOJ only released less than 1%, according to a new court filing.

So, what happens next? Will the DOJ release the other 99% of files? And who’s being protected here, is it really about the victims? Join us to discuss all this and more, surrounding the biggest coverup in modern political history: LIVE, in person, in a conversation with Mehdi – plus, Rep. Khanna, who has led the charge to reassert congressional war powers following Trump’s actions in Venezuela and who is often talked about as a future Democratic presidential contender, will be taking your questions!

Join us 7pm on January 20th at the Howard Theatre Buy tickets here!

We’ll also be having onstage conversations on the broken state of our mainstream media with Mehdi, and his fellow ex-cable news anchors Jim Acosta and Joy Reid, and discussing Trump’s first year in office with former Trump officials Miles Taylor and Sarah Matthews who have behind-the-scenes stories from the Trump White House that you won’t want to miss (including Trump’s early moves on Greenland and Venezuela), moderated by Zeteo political correspondent Swin Suebesang. Plus, Prem Thakker will be emceeing.

You’ll be able to ask questions from the audience, take photos with Mehdi and the team, and meet other members of our Zeteo community!

It’s a night you won’t want to miss, and as a thank you for your support and commitment to Zeteo, we’re offering paid subscribers an exclusive 25% discount on tickets.

See you there!

Buy tickets here!