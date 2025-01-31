For acclaimed writer and author Peter Beinart, the dominant story of the Jewish people remains one of persecution and victimhood. But in the wake of Oct. 7 and the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians at the hands of a self-proclaimed Jewish state, Beinart believes his fellow Jews must tell a new if uncomfortable story. That new story is the basis for his provocative new book, Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning, which was published this week.

Beinart is an editor-at-large for Jewish Currents, a contributing opinion columnist at The New York Times, and a political commentator for MSNBC. He also covers US foreign policy, Palestinian freedom and the Jewish people on his Substack, ‘The Beinart Notebook.’ He has written three other books, including the 2012 release The Crisis of Zionism.

This week, Beinart also published a guest essay in The New York Times, titled “States Don’t Have a Right to Exist. People Do.” In the piece, he argues that while Israel is meant to be Jewish and democratic, it can’t be both.

