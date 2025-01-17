Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg holds a COP29 protest "Stop Greenwashing Genocide" outside of the UN Armenia office on 15 November 2024. Photo by ANTHONY PIZZOFERRATO/AFP via Getty Images

“Climate justice is not only to fight for a more sustainable world, it is to stand against all ways of injustice including military occupations and to show solidarity with oppressed peoples.” - Greta Thunberg

There are few activists as international, as fearless, and as outspoken as Greta Thunberg. The now 22-year-old has amassed more than 14 million followers on Instagram alone and has become an outspoken advocate for oppressed communities around the world – from Palestinians to Uyghurs to most recently Sahrawis in Western Sahara.

Later today, at 3pm ET (12pm PT, 8pm GMT), Greta, a Zeteo contributor, will be joining Mehdi in a live Town Hall Q&A exclusively for paid subscribers. She’ll be talking about her recent trip to refugee camps in Western Sahara, her ongoing activism for Palestinians (that has had her arrested), and of course, the devastating California wildfires and the worsening climate crisis - and how all of the above issues are interconnected.

She’ll also be taking your questions. So register below for this special discussion. Space is limited, and entrance to the Zoom call will be first come, first served.

If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, what are you waiting for?