Has the West Bank been ‘Gaza-fied?’

West Bank settler violence has hit an ‘all-time high,’ the UN warns. Settlers are raiding villages, burning mosques, and attacking dozens of Palestinians – while the Israeli military protects them, bulldozes Palestinian homes, seals off towns across the occupied territory. Even Israel’s most ardent defenders are calling it ‘terrorism.’

And yet, how much have you heard about all this on mainstream media?

There’s so much to discuss and so many important questions to get through, so join us as we talk about the latest escalations in the West Bank with Mehdi and top journalists and lawyers for a LIVE Town Hall on Monday at 1pm ET, 10am PT, 6pm BST.

Joining the Q&A are some of the sharpest voices who’ve been documenting the violence across Palestine: lawyer, analyst, and Zeteo contributor Diana Buttu; West Bank-based Palestinian journalist Fadi Quran; and independent reporter Jasper Nathaniel.

Together, they’ll describe what life is like for Palestinians in the West Bank right now, and, of course, answer your questions. You don’t want to miss this.

Paid subscribers can register through the link below. Free subscribers – it’s not too late to upgrade to a paid subscription and join the conversation.