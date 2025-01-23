NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at a news conference at Queen's Park. Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star

With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announcing his resignation, impending tariffs set to be levied against the country, and Donald Trump floating the idea of using “economic force” to annex Canada into becoming the America’s 51st state, there is no shortage of questions about the future of Canada and its relationship with the US.

Who better to answer these questions than the leader of the country’s New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh?

The first Sikh to become the leader of a federal political party in Canadian history, Singh has led the progressive New Democratic Party since 2017. His party struck a confidence-and-supply agreement with Trudeau’s Liberal Party in 2022 to implement a dental care program for low-income Canadians and a publicly funded insurance program for prescription medications. That agreement came to an end in September 2024.

Singh has also publicly called for Canada to stop selling weapons to Israel until the end of its illegal occupation and his party has called for Canada to recognize Palestine as a state.

On Friday, January 24 at 10:30am ET (7:30am PT, 3:30pm GMT), Singh will be joining Mehdi in a live Town Hall Q&A exclusively for Zeteo’s paid subscribers. He will be discussing his response to Trudeau’s resignation, the upcoming Canadian federal election, how Canada’s partnership with the US will be impacted by a second Trump presidency, and the recent news of a ceasefire agreement being reached in Gaza.

