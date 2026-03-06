Dear Paid Subscribers,

This may be our most exciting event yet…

New Yorkers (and those in the area), Zeteo and Mehdi are coming to the city on April 9 for a LIVE conversation with Academy Award-winning actor and rapper, the one and only Riz Ahmed.

Mehdi and Riz go way back – they went to the same high school in the UK! – and let’s just say there’s a lot f…