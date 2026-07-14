Did you hear the news!? In its first 30 days, Zeteo UK is the fastest-growing Substack publication to launch in the UK… and that was just our soft launch!

Join us, in person, on 14 September at the Barbican Centre where we’ll be officially launching Zeteo UK LIVE. Mehdi and our new Political Editor Shehab Khan will be interviewing one of the most talked-about British politicians of the year: Green Party Leader Zack Polanski. There will also be a live Q&A for audience members.

Can Labour hold on to power? Or is it finally time for the Greens to lead the change from the left? Will Reform UK continue its rise? What role has the Middle East played in UK politics? Or Donald Trump? Join us for a timely and important conversation and do please bring your questions!

As a way of saying thank you for being a subscriber to Zeteo, we’re giving you access to tickets TODAY before they will be shared with the wider public on Monday, 20 June. So get them while they last! And join us for a night of lively discussion you won’t want to miss – with more special guests to be announced soon.

(NOTE: Zeteo UK’s paid subscribers and Founding Members were given a 20% discount on tickets and first access last week. Consider subscribing to Zeteo UK with our bundle offer HERE if you’d like to be first line for UK events next time.)