ICE officers and national guards confront with protesters in Los Angeles, California on June 8, 2025 amid protests over immigration raids. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump brazenly defied the Governor of California Gavin Newsom by deploying the National Guard against demonstrators in Los Angeles, as they protested against the administration’s immigration raids. Newsom has already called the deployment unlawful and a “serious breach of state sovereignty”, and has now filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

In order to help viewers break down the recent immigration raids, Trump’s drastic move against protestors (which many predicted), and the California governor’s response, Zeteo will be hosting a live Town Hall Q&A, exclusively for paid subscribers on Tuesday, June 10 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT with Zeteo contributor, Pulitzer Prize winner, and LA resident Viet Thanh Nguyen.

Viet’s novel, The Sympathizer, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and he is also the author of the acclaimed To Save and to Destroy. He is also a professor of English and American Studies and Ethnicity, and Comparative Literature at the University of Southern California.

Viet himself is a refugee and has spoken out against the crackdown on student protesters, the US support for Israel’s war on Gaza, and Trump’s deportation campaign.

