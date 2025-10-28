Kyrsten Sinema at the US Capitol on Feb 5, 2024. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Months after giving up her Senate seat in Arizona, Democrats’ former corporate villain Kyrsten Sinema went to a local meeting to bully the city’s commissioners into approving an artificial-intelligence data center.

Citing her work “hand in glove with the Trump administration” on AI, Sinema argued that the planning commission in Chandler, Arizona, might as well go ahead and greenlight her client’s proposed data center – because soon, once Donald Trump enacts a national AI policy, the city will have no say in such matters.

“If we choose not to move forward with this development, the land will continue to sit vacant – until federal preemption occurs,” she warned commissioners. “The AI action plan set out by the Trump administration says very clearly that we must continue to proliferate AI and AI data centers throughout the country. So federal preemption is coming. Chandler right now has the opportunity to determine how and when these new, innovative AI data centers will be built. When federal preemption comes, we’ll no longer have that privilege. They will just occur, and they will occur in the manner in which they want to occur.”

Sinema’s comments to the Chandler planning commission were recorded on video and posted online, giving Americans an unusually candid look at one senator’s lucrative trip through Washington’s proverbial “revolving door.”