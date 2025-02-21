It’s day 32 of Trump 2.0, and the self-proclaimed “king” seems to be getting closer to handing Putin whatever he wants to end the war in Ukraine.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali dive into Trump’s rhetoric on the Ukraine war and how it echoes Putin’s talking points on Vladimir Zelensky.

“Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America, blamed Ukraine for starting the war… Trump is literally promoting and parroting Russian talking points. That is Russian misinformation,” Wajahat explains.

With Trump pressing Ukraine to give the US 50% of its rare minerals, Francesca adds, “What an incredible juxtaposition of character. You have the Trump administration who will sell the entire country to Elon Musk, and you have Zelensky in the middle of a war saying… ‘I just can’t sell out my state’s riches like that.’”

Plus, Author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” Ruth Ben-Ghiat, joins the show to break down Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric and his takeover of the US government, and how it compares to Viktor Orban in Hungary, or historical fascist figures.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including how Trump is backpedaling on his promise to not cut Medicaid benefits.

