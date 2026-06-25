On this day in 1876, Native Americans led by Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull wiped out U.S. forces under Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer at the Battle of the Little Bighorn in southern Montana, the greatest Native American victory over the U.S. Army.

Happy Thursday, everybody. It’s Swin again. As we’ve been reporting for months at Zeteo, Donald Trump and his Republican Party have been marshaling a gargantuan sum of YOUR money – in the billions! – for initiatives designed to feed his vanity and perpetuate his cult of personality. It’s one of the more disturbing aspects of an infernally authoritarian time, the kind of thing we lied about to ourselves for decades, insisting it can’t happen here. And yet the president and his gang of thieves and reprobates are so clumsy that it’s hard not to laugh at them, even as they try to arrest you for laughing at them.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we dive back into Trump and the GOP’s bungled Pyongyang-ification of our capital, and how it underscores the limits of his reign of terror. Plus, Trump stokes more Capitol Hill chaos, and he stokes a shouting match with a GOP senator, while shivving his own party over a bipartisan housing bill.

‘He Just Wants to Get Back to the Pool…’

Trump in the Oval Office on June 24, 2026. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/AFP via Getty Images

On the night of June 17, I made a joke on Bluesky that Donald Trump “needs this war to end” so he “can stop worrying about war on Iran and get back to his main priority of war on Reflecting Pool.” Because the second Trump era defies all satire, an hour later, the Interior Department began comparing efforts to combat “the dead algae” plaguing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to Trump’s war on Iran.

The Reflecting Pool saga, now escalated to the White House imposing a mini-police-state around the pool while accused of killing ducks, is nothing if not emblematic of the Maddest-Emperor phase of Trump’s Mad Emperor presidency. He and several departments are siphoning a ton of public money, time, and resources into a vanity project. Now the project is over-budget and devolving into a mortifying self-inflicted spectacle, the president is having armed agents – and literal U.S. troops – patrol the area. Trump is bragging about how many people have been arrested or cited for disrespecting his pool, and much of the U.S. government is spreading Trump’s lie that “vandals” caused the damage that his own “renovation” has in fact wrought. The president is also threatening to sue media outlets that piss him off about the pool. And in keeping with the broader traditions of the Trump-Vance administration, they can’t even manage to pull off this small disaster without seeming suspiciously corrupt.

The Trump presidency is full of perfect metaphors for the depravity and self-defeating failures of the ruling party’s policies. For instance, Trump’s military birthday parade in DC last year was a visual representation of the blundering limitations of his fascist personality cult, and another sign that his administration can’t do anything big or small without doing it “illegally.” Now Trump’s hyper-fixation on the reflecting pool – including his expensive, boneheaded inability to fix it and his demands for a cover-up of yet another humiliation – stands tall among painfully on-the-nose metaphors for the horror he and his party are causing and the wars they’re losing.