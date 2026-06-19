A Juneteenth flag flies on a float during celebrations in Galveston, Texas, on June 15, 2024. Photo by Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Juneteenth is a significant day on the U.S. calendar that commemorates the end of slavery in 1865. It’s long been a day celebrated by Black Americans, but it only became a federal holiday in 2021, under Joe Biden.

During his first term, Donald Trump ridiculously claimed he made the holiday – which, according to him, “no one” had “ever heard of” – “very famous” after backlash over a rally he had planned on the day in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Last year, he didn’t recognize it at all. Instead, he complained that the country had “too many non-working holidays.”

Even if he wanted to, Trump cannot cancel Juneteenth without Congress. But that hasn’t stopped him and his administration from attempting to erase what the important day stands for and what it’s supposed to remember. Here are seven ways Trump and his administration have attacked Black history, Black Americans, and civil rights since returning to office: