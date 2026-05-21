On this day in 1956, over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. conducted the first airborne test of an improved hydrogen bomb. Four miles across, the fireball was brighter than 500 suns. By 1963, open-air and undersea nuclear tests were banned.

Good morning, friends. Mehdi here. I went on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ yesterday and, painfully, Piers ended our interview insisting I - a Liverpool fan - congratulate him - an Arsenal fan - for his team winning the Premier League after 22 years. I reluctantly did so. Sorry.

Anyways, in today’s ‘First Draft,’ Jeff Bezos reminds us that he has no principles and no shame; Democrats mount a fightback against Donald Trump’s most crazily corrupt act ever; and Benjamin Netanyahu wants us to believe that Itamar Ben-Gvir doesn’t represent Israel or its values (LOL!).

Here we go…

‘Jeff Bozo’

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks to CNBC at his Blue Origin Rocket Factory in Merritt Island, Florida. Picture: Screenshot.

Do you remember what Donald Trump used to call Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos during his first term as President? I do.

“Jeff Bozo.”

Second-term Trump and the fourth-richest man in the world now get along much better than they did before. Because Bezos, like so many other billionaire tech moguls, has gone from loudly criticizing the president to shamelessly capitulating to him.

On Wednesday, in an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bezos fawned over the president, saying “Trump has lots of good ideas” and “you have to give him credit where credit is due.”