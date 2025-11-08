Janet Mills at an investment conference on May 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills swore off corporate PAC donations in her competitive bid for Senate, after receiving hundreds of donations from companies and corporate PACs in her state races.

“I’m proud to say no to all corporate PAC money. We’re building this campaign the right way – through grassroots support from folks like you,” Mills wrote on social media a day after announcing her candidacy.

But in Mills’s two gubernatorial bids, she raised roughly $200,000 from corporate donors and corporate PACs, according to state records reviewed by Zeteo. Top sectors included the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, law firms, energy companies, and the telecommunications sector.