Ten years ago, the UK voted to leave the European Union. It was, as Mehdi writes in his latest piece for Zeteo UK below, “perhaps the most astonishing act of voluntary self-harm in modern British history.”

It’s now time to replace Brexit with Breturn.

Don’t miss out on this piece and all the great content coming from Zeteo UK. There is no shortage of stories, especially after Keir Starmer’s resignation announcement yesterday.

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