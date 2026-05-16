A Palestinian boy inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City on May 15, 2026. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

The horror Palestinians endure every week is so relentless that it’s hard to document it all. As Palestinians marked Nakba Day yesterday, this week was no exception.

The list below, for example, doesn’t include that Israel’s ultranationalist, noose-loving national security minister stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and unfurled an Israeli flag on Thursday. Nor does it include new data that shows Israel has sharply increased the use of solitary confinement for detained Palestinians. Nor the story of a Palestinian child Israeli forces shot dead just yesterday. (His name was Fahd Zidan Owais. He was 16-years-old.)

What it does include is just as horrific: settlers forcing a Palestinian family to dig up their father’s body; the killing of another child, 16-year-old Yusef Ali Kaabnah, by Israeli forces; Israel’s predictable, yet disgusting response to a report about rape and other forms of sexual violence Palestinians endure at the hands of Israeli security forces; and more:

Saturday, May 9 – Israeli Settlers Force Palestinian Family to Dig Up Their Father’s Body