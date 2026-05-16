Israeli Forces Kill More Children on Nakba Day, While Settlers Force Family to Dig Up Dead Father
Zeteo's weekly round-up of the stories you may have missed out of occupied Gaza and the West Bank, as Israel continues its genocidal war and apartheid policies.
The horror Palestinians endure every week is so relentless that it’s hard to document it all. As Palestinians marked Nakba Day yesterday, this week was no exception.
The list below, for example, doesn’t include that Israel’s ultranationalist, noose-loving national security minister stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and unfurled an Israeli flag on Thursday. Nor does it include new data that shows Israel has sharply increased the use of solitary confinement for detained Palestinians. Nor the story of a Palestinian child Israeli forces shot dead just yesterday. (His name was Fahd Zidan Owais. He was 16-years-old.)
What it does include is just as horrific: settlers forcing a Palestinian family to dig up their father’s body; the killing of another child, 16-year-old Yusef Ali Kaabnah, by Israeli forces; Israel’s predictable, yet disgusting response to a report about rape and other forms of sexual violence Palestinians endure at the hands of Israeli security forces; and more:
Saturday, May 9 – Israeli Settlers Force Palestinian Family to Dig Up Their Father’s Body
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Zeteo to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.