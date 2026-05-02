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Palestinian Journalist Ali Samoudi was virtually unrecognizable when being released from Israeli prison this week. Photo via Palestinian Journalist Syndicate

Its war in Lebanon, and its continued bombing in Gaza – despite so-called “ceasefires” in place – did not stop Israel from conducting violent raids in the occupied West Bank and conducting “piracy” at sea.

Settler violence continued unabated, and the condition of a prominent journalist who had been held by Israel without trial or charge for a year was more proof of the torture and abuse Palestinians go through in Israeli prisons.

It was yet another troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, April 25 – First Elections Held in Gaza Since 2006

Palestinians in central Gaza’s Deir Al-Balah voted in the first elections in two decades. It was mostly a symbolic vote meant to show that Gaza and the West Bank, where elections were also being held, cannot be separated politically, the Palestinian Authority said. Hamas did not formally field candidates, and turnout was low in Deir Al-Balah because, as Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary noted, people were “busy with surviving.”

Sunday, April 26 – Israel Kills 4 Across Gaza

Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians across Gaza, including a 40-year-old woman who was shot and killed by Israeli troops, according to medical officials who spoke with Reuters.

The death toll in Gaza since the so-called ceasefire began more than six months ago has topped 820. Israel has killed more than 72,600 Palestinians since the genocide began.

Monday, April 27 – Israeli Forces Evict Palestinians and Take Over Their Homes