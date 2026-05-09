Palestinians rally in solidarity with activists Thiago Ávila and Saif Abukeshek, who were kidnapped aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, in Gaza City on May 6, 2026. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israel killed a Palestinian man while his wife was giving birth. It reportedly tortured peaceful activists. And its ultranationalist national security minister is dreaming of nooses for Palestinians. Plus, the Trump administration ramped up its efforts to deport pro-Palestine student protest leaders.

This is just a glimpse of the reality Palestinians and their supporters lived through this week:

Saturday, May 2 – Israel Kidnaps, Tortures Flotilla Activists

Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla that Israeli forces violently and illegally intercepted in international waters last week reported that the two leaders Israel kidnapped and took to Israel suffered torture and other severe mistreatment during their detention.

An Israeli court extended Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Ávila’s detention. No charges have been filed. Both are on hunger strike, drinking only water. Ávila’s mother died later this week.

(On May 9, the lawyers representing the two activists announced they were expected to be released.)

Sunday, May 3 – Israel Kills Palestinian Man While His Wife Gives Birth