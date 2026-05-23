A Germany-based participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla receives medical treatment at a hospital in Istanbul after being beaten by Israeli forces in May 2026. Photo by Abdelrahman Alkahlout/ZUMA Press Wire

This week, Israel’s ultranationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video that drew the kind of condemnation from Western governments that Palestinians and their supporters have been demanding for years.



In the video, Ben-Gvir is seen smiling as he taunts the activists, humanitarians, and journalists whom Israel abducted earlier in the week from the Global Sumud Flotilla. In the background, those detained, including Zeteo contributor Alex Colston, are kneeling face down, their hands handcuffed behind their back.

Italy, the UK, Canada, and several other countries rightly protested and condemned the far-right minister and his tactics. But the questions remain: If this is what an Israeli minister does to foreigners, imagine what’s being done to the thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, and where is the same level of condemnation for the abuses Palestinians have repeatedly told the world they’ve been forced to endure for decades?

Here’s a round-up of just some of those abuses this week, and more on what happened to the flotilla:

Saturday, May 16 – Israeli Settlers Try to Stab Palestinian Man in the Stomach