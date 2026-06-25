Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait.’

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest media dispatches from the right-wing industrial outrage complex and Bari World. In tonight’s edition, we look at how Trump’s ‘Fox News Cabinet’ is bent out of shape over the president “capitulating” to Iran and turning its back on Israel. Plus, is Tony Dokoupil trying to rehab his image by distancing himself from Bari Weiss? Also, what does the CBS News ombudsman actually DO at the network?

Turning on Trump?

Donald Trump’s ‘Fox News Cabinet,’ which gleefully pushed the administration to join Israel in launching its doomed and illegal war against Iran, is now beside itself that the president is desperately backing out of the fight by signing a “weak” peace agreement that reveals without a shred of doubt that the United States lost.