Photo by CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The night before Donald Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of influencers crowded into an ornate two-story ballroom for a massive inauguration party sponsored by TikTok. The app was on the verge of being banned, but attendees were confident that Trump would swoop in and seize control.

“Trump is gonna save TikTok,” said Dan Joseph, a 21-year-old influencer who posts under the handle @furiouspatriot. “He’s already done so much for influencers.” Bryce Hall, a TikTok star with over 24.3 million followers, explained that Trump would ensure the app was sold off to someone MAGA-friendly, and soon the platform would be yet another powerful MAGA megaphone. Once Trump did that, “TikTok will be here forever,” he told me.

Many creators, previously banned on the app for spreading election denialism, misinformation, and extremist content, were excited about Trump’s plans. They laughed at the stupidity of Joe Biden for essentially handing Trump the keys to the most powerful social platform of our time. “TikTok is going to be a lot more friendly toward conservative influencers,” said Lance Johnston, a 23-year-old right-wing TikTok star who was previously banned from the app.

Less than a year later, everything that the right-wing influencers and critics of the TikTok ban predicted would happen has come to fruition.