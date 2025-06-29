TEHRAN, IRAN - Thousands of Iranians attend the funeral ceremony for approximately 60 people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran, including high-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians, during a state funeral service on June 28, 2025. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s airstrikes on Iran left the world with more questions than answers, as US intelligence leaks contradict claims made by the president, his secretary of defense, and several high-ranking officials. So, how destructive were the American strikes on Fordow? How much of Iran’s enriched uranium remains? And how will this latest crisis in the Middle East change Iran’s nuclear strategy moving forward?

To hear those questions answered, and more, register online to join Mehdi in a live town hall with former Iranian diplomat Seyed Hossein Mousavian, who has served in several high-profile roles for the Iranian government, including ambassador to Germany, head of the Foreign Relations Committee of Iran’s National Security Council, and the spokesman for Iran’s nuclear negotiating team.

The former Iranian diplomat, who now teaches at Princeton, will join Mehdi and paid Zeteo subscribers on Monday, June 30, at 12 pm ET (5 pm BST / 9 am PT) to share a rarely-heard perspective in mainstream media when it comes to the war on Iran.

