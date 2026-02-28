Donald Trump finally made Israel’s dream come true: war with Iran. The US president unilaterally declared war on the Islamic Republic after launching a joint attack with Israel, causing a needless and illegal conflict that saw retaliatory strikes spread across the region.

Tune in to Zeteo on YouTube or Substack to watch Mehdi’s take with Prem, Swin, and special guests today, at 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 1pm PST. Joining the discussion will be Zeteo contributor and foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal, and Iranian-American relations expert Trita Parsi.

This important discussion will be free for all subscribers to join and take part in. Support independent and unfiltered journalism by donating to Zeteo so we can hold more important discussions like this without paywalls.