It’s launch day! April 15th has finally arrived. Zeteo has, of course, been in ‘soft launch’ mode for the past few weeks. And, yes, all you’ve seen so far has mostly been Mehdi, Mehdi, and more Mehdi.

But this is not a one-man band.

Today, as we celebrate the full and formal launch of this new media company, we are rolling out the names of just some of our high-profile and diverse contributors from the U.S. and across the world.

The Zeteo line-up so far includes, among others, Pulitzer Prize winners, New York Times bestselling authors, a Time magazine Person of the Year, and a Hollywood star with a political bent:

World-renowned Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has boldly challenged world leaders to take action against climate change. Her Fridays for Future school strikes have won her global acclaim, landed her on the Forbes list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women and made her TIME Person of the Year.

Author, academic, and activist Naomi Klein has frequently appeared on the world’s leading influential thinkers lists and is the author of, among other works, No Logo, The Shock Doctrine, and most recently, the New York Times bestseller Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World.

John Harwood is the respected former chief Washington correspondent for CNBC and White House correspondent for CNN, who has interviewed every president from George H.W. Bush to Joe Biden.

Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress and activist Cynthia Nixon is a passionate advocate on issues ranging from LGBTQ+ rights at home to Palestinian freedom abroad. She ran for governor of New York in 2018.

W. Kamau Bell is an Emmy Award-winning comedian, podcast host, and documentary-maker. He’s also the co-author of the New York Times bestseller, Do The Work! An Antiracist Activity Book.

Haifa-based lawyer and analyst Diana Buttu was a legal adviser to the Palestinian negotiating team in the early 2000s and is a frequent commentator and writer on Palestinian and Israeli issues.

Pulitzer Prize and National Magazine Award-winning reporter Spencer Ackerman is the author of Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump. Ackerman has reported from Iraq, Afghanistan, and countless U.S. bases, ships, and submarines.

Foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal is a novelist, screenwriter, and expert on the rise of fascism in Europe. One of her books, Miral, was turned into a movie by Julian Schnabel.

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel, The Sympathizer, won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and he is also the author of the acclaimed A Man of Two Faces: A Memoir, A History, A Memorial. He is the Aerol Arnold Chair of English and a professor of English, American Studies and Ethnicity, and Comparative Literature at the University of Southern California.

And it’s only Monday! Do keep an eye out for further contributor announcements later this week, including the name of a hilarious guest co-host for Zeteo’s brand-new podcast.

