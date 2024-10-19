(A placard asking to “release Imran Khan” seen during a demonstration in London calling for Khan’s release, June 23, 2024. David Tramontan / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect)

Back in May, Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former and most popular prime minister in decades, wrote an exclusive piece for Zeteo from his prison cell where he said he was “confined to a death cell”. It seems that since then, Khan’s troubling conditions have only worsened.

Earlier this week, Khan’s ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, posted on Twitter that the couple’s sons had been barred from speaking with their father since September 10. “He is now completely isolated, in solitary confinement, literally in the dark, with no contact with the outside world,” she wrote. “His lawyers are concerned about his safety and well-being.”

Join Mehdi on Monday, October 21 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST as he speaks with Zulfi Bukhari, Imran Khan’s former cabinet minister and senior leader of Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), about Khan’s situation. They will be taking audience questions as well.

