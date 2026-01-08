🍣 On this day in 1992, George H. W. Bush vomited into the lap of Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa. They were in the middle of a state dinner where grilled beef, caviar, and – notably – raw salmon were served.

I wish I could say “good morning,” but the greeting simply doesn’t apply today, and Zeteo is not in the business of faux-cheeriness for the sake of convention. Peter here, filled with the incandescent rage of 10,000 suns after watching what happened in Minnesota yesterday. But before we get to the Lede, first some housekeeping… My close pal and Dem congressional candidate in NYC, Cameron Kasky, will join Mehdi for a can’t-miss Zeteo Zoom Town Hall TODAY at 4 pm ET to discuss what he saw while visiting the West Bank late last month. The details for signing up are in the ‘Don’t Miss It’ section of this email.

Now, in today’s ‘First Draft,’ an ICE goon shoots a US citizen in the face and kills her, the Trump administration expands on its plan to seize Venezuelan oil, the EU tells the US president he can forget about annexing Greenland, and Republicans revive their gerrymandering-fueled plot to subvert the midterm elections

ICE Killed Good

People protest against ICE during a vigil at the site where a woman was shot and killed by an immigration officer earlier in the day in Minneapolis, on Jan. 7, 2026. Photo by Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The president of the United States, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, and the squad they’ve amassed with the sorriest dregs of society have, at long last, Made America Great Again. All it took was orphaning a 6-year-old boy.

Renee Nicole Good, self-described on her Instagram profile as a “poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer,” was killed in Minneapolis yesterday afternoon, shot in the head at least once and perhaps three times by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Watch the disturbing video, which was obtained by the Minnesota Reformer:



Good’s “murder,” as described by multiple Democratic lawmakers in the aftermath of the shooting, comes on the heels of the Trump administration deploying some 2,000 ICE officers to the North Star State.

Last night, the president took to social media to claim, despite clear video evidence widely circulating online showing otherwise, Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.” He added it’s “hard to believe” the federal agent is even alive.

Trump’s blatantly dishonest smears of Good and her actions stand in stark contrast with how the president has lionized violent Jan. 6 rioters, in particular Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by an officer as she stormed the US Capitol.

The smears feel even sicker once you see the photo of the glove compartment in Good’s car filled with stuffed animals.