My Polish father survived the Holocaust.

Last Saturday, I was arrested for protesting against a genocide.

I had made the conscious decision to attend a protest against the UK's draconian law that makes it a crime to support Palestine Action, a group the government recently proscribed as a terrorist organization, knowing I would be arrested.

Hundreds, including an 89-year-old woman, a blind man in a wheelchair, and many others in their 60s like me, have been arrested at similar protests in London. So going there, I knew how my day would end.