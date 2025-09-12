I Am the Daughter of a Holocaust Survivor. The UK Arrested Me for Protesting the Genocide in Gaza
The words 'hero' and 'courageous' really belong to Palestinians, writes Carolyn Gelenter in this powerful essay about why she went to a protest supporting Palestine Action, knowing she'd be arrested.
My Polish father survived the Holocaust.
Last Saturday, I was arrested for protesting against a genocide.
I had made the conscious decision to attend a protest against the UK's draconian law that makes it a crime to support Palestine Action, a group the government recently proscribed as a terrorist organization, knowing I would be arrested.
Hundreds, including an 89-year-old woman, a blind man in a wheelchair, and many others in their 60s like me, have been arrested at similar protests in London. So going there, I knew how my day would end.