People march at the Los Angeles ‘No Kings’ protest on June 14, 2025. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

As America slides into authoritarianism, a modicum of resistance is taking shape. In June, “No Kings” protests drew an estimated 5 million people nationwide. On July 17, “Good Trouble Lives On” protesters gathered across 1,600 locations over the Trump administration’s immigration raids and cuts to healthcare. The 50501 Movement has “mobilized millions” over successive days in “response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies.”

These efforts, although noble, are not enough. If American democracy is to survive, Donald Trump must be stopped. But how? What are we missing?