Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sonia's avatar
Sonia
7m

It’s crazy how obvious these things are and still those in power choose to ignore it over money. History will remember you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JLT's avatar
JLT
8m

Congratulations, Prem and Zeteo. Your work is so appreciated. All the best!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture