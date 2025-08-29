Zeteo has won our first Online Journalism Award.

In January, Zeteo released a 15-minute documentary about the horrific story of Hind Rajab: a 6-year old Palestinian girl trapped in a car and forced to watch the Israeli military kill her family, only to face the same fate hours later. In the documentary, Zeteo reporter Prem Thakker walks viewers through his year of pressing the US government on Israel’s killing of the little girl, only to find an administration that refused to accept the mountain of damning evidence at the heart of Hind’s case and that consistently gave Israel a pass.

Yesterday, we learned that this Zeteo documentary, titled “One Year Since Israel Killed Hind Rajab. Why Has the US Ignored the Murder of a 6-Year-Old Child?” won the 2025 Online Journalism Award for Digital Video Storytelling.

We wish more than anything we didn't have to make this film, that Hind and her family were still alive. As we know though, Israel's genocide continues, and there have been many more children in Gaza who have ended up just like Hind. It's why Prem, his producer for this film, Lara Strydom, and Zeteo are committed to telling Hind Rajab’s crucial story and to producing the kind of journalism that demands accountability and calls out complicity.

If you haven’t already, please do watch and share the short 15-minute documentary above – which is free for all to watch.

If you feel that this type of reporting is important, do consider upgrading your subscription from free to paid, or donating to Zeteo, so we can continue to take on these types of in-depth and, yes, award-winning projects.