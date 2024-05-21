Share this postGuess Who's Back on 'We're Not Kidding'?zeteo.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWe’re Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsGuess Who's Back on 'We're Not Kidding'?Team Zeteo, Mehdi Hasan, and Bassem YoussefMay 21, 2024100Share this postGuess Who's Back on 'We're Not Kidding'?zeteo.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareWatch the trailer: New episode dropping this Thursday! Subscribe100Share this postGuess Who's Back on 'We're Not Kidding'?zeteo.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7SharePrevious
Oh the tease!!!!
I’m so excited, I could cry!