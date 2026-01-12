Graham Platner speaks at a town hall on Oct. 22, 2025 in Ogunquit, Maine. Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images.

Graham Platner, the progressive oyster farmer and veteran running for Senate in Maine, continues to hold a significant lead over Governor Janet Mills in the Democratic primary, according to new polling from his campaign.

The survey, conducted in mid-December, found Platner up by 15 points in the primary over Mills, suggesting he has, so far, managed to weather a series of controversies that emerged in the fall. The poll shows his insurgent campaign is effectively tied with Maine Republican Susan Collins, leading her in a close general election by three points (within the poll’s margin of error).

Platner’s campaign shared the survey data, its first poll of the race, exclusively with Zeteo.

“Serious times require serious politics, which is what we are engaged in up here in Maine,” Platner said last week in a Zoom call with supporters and allies. “It’s also a politics that people respond to, because I think people are sick and tired of seeing the same kind of performative, theatrical politics that they’ve been used to.”