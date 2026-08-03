This week, Zeteo is proud to launch ‘Start the Steal,’ a special series on Donald Trump’s effort to interfere in and rig the upcoming midterm elections. In the first installment, out later today, Swin Suebsaeng and Justin Glawe will outline the ‘Doomsday Scenario’: How Trump and Republicans Could Steal Power – Even If They Lose.’ Keep an eye on your inbox for Part 1 of a very important series!

Good morning, and as is now customary, Happy Monday one and all. Martin here, delighted to bring you the news you need to start your week, after another weekend of Trumpian madness coped with, in my case, by reading a terrific new book from the great Dave Zirin, The People’s Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn. It’s out on Tuesday and I recommended it strongly.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we look at another day of tawdry developments in the depressing saga of Max Miller, Republican congressman from Ohio, Trump ultra, and alleged domestic abuser. Denying wrongdoing, he’s all but certain to be a candidate for re-election. Also unfit for office: Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He went on CNN on Sunday and somehow managed to put on a more depressing show than might’ve ordinarily been expected. And then of course there’s Iran, and another Trump U-turn. Time to dive in.

‘Basic Standards of Character’

Senator Bernie Moreno in the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2026. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

On Sunday, Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno finally found the courage to say something about long-festering allegations of spousal and child abuse against his former son-in-law, Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller, now bitterly estranged from Emily Moreno, the senator’s daughter and the mother of Miller’s 2-year-old grandchild.

“Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter,” Moreno said in a statement, adding that he had “hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.

“As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.”

Moreno added: “If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them.”

Few would argue with that, but the irony of such words from a dedicated supporter of adjudicated sexual abuser Donald Trump was of course lost on precisely no one. Nor was the conclusion that the tawdry saga of Max Miller is indicative of how far the Republican Party has fallen under such a White House figurehead.