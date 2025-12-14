Dear Zeteo Subscriber,

Happy holidays from everyone at Zeteo!

If you’re searching for a thoughtful gift that actually makes an impact, consider giving Zeteo—journalism that’s free from corporate control and unafraid to challenge mainstream narratives.

🎁 Two ways to gift Zeteo this season:

1. Shop the Zeteo Store

Our store has cozy hoodies, quarter zips, and even long-sleeve shirts. We’ve also got tote bags, perfect for carrying anything you might need in these chilly months.

As a holiday special, enjoy 10% off plus free US shipping on all merch orders with the code HOLIDAY10.

Shop the Zeteo Store

Note: Shipping is only available in the US, UK and Canada. And we have a 6-10 day lead time so please place your orders in advance accordingly.

2. Give a Zeteo Gift Subscription

Looking for an instant gift? A Zeteo subscription is delivered instantly and supports truly independent reporting all year long.

For just $7/month when billed annually, your recipient gets journalism that holds power to account—no billionaire owners, no corporate influence.

Gift A Subscription

Thank you for supporting independent journalism and for being part of the Zeteo community.