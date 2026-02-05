Gene Sperling speaks at a conference on Feb. 15, 2022. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

This week, I just can’t make myself write again about the brutality, corruption, and dishonesty of Donald Trump’s presidency. My soul needs a break.

Instead, consider a decent person who has spent decades trying to make the federal government an instrument for helping less fortunate Americans. Yes, such people exist, though that can be hard to remember sometimes.

I refer to Gene Sperling, one of those public servants around long enough to be vaguely familiar, if not famous. He has advised the last three Democratic presidents on economic and social policy. He’s not abandoning his work even though he’s out of power at age 67.

Georgetown University has announced the launch of an “Economic Dignity Lab” at its McCourt School of Public Policy. Sperling, who has championed the concept of economic dignity for years, created the Lab to cultivate ideas for improving Americans’ living standards amid the looming disruptions of artificial intelligence.