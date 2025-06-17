Despite Gaza becoming the second story for many media organizations as Israel escalates its illegal attack on Iran, atrocities against Palestinians in the occupied strip continue to mount, including almost daily massacres near so-called ‘aid sites’.

In an effort to bring Gaza back into headlines, bring more attention to the plight of Palestinians, and pressure Israel to end its aid blockade, six members of Jewish Voice for Peace are going on an indefinite hunger strike calling on the US to stop arming Israel.

One of the six activists is Seph Mozes: an observant Jew, the grandchild of Holocaust survivors, and the child of award-winning actor and Zeteo contributor Cynthia Nixon. Both will join Zeteo for a town hall with Mehdi exclusively for paid subscribers tomorrow, Tuesday, at 1pm ET (10am PT / 6pm BST)

Joining Nixon, her son, and Mehdi is Rabbi Brant Rosen of Tzedek Chicago, a prominent Jewish figure in the Palestine solidarity movement, co-founder of the Jewish Voice for Peace Rabbinical Council, and Ta'anit Tzedek - Jewish Fast for Gaza.

You must be a paid subscriber to join our town hall. Click the link below to register for this important conversation.