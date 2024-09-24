On Saturday, September 21 ‘Open to Debate’ hosted a highly-anticipated debate between Zeteo’s own Mehdi Hasan and controversial former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy. The question up for debate? "Were Israel’s Actions in the Gaza War Justified?”

It’s since gone viral - and, now, the full debate is here to watch for free!

“You can choose to be on the side, not of cruelty, not of criminality, but on the side of the innocent people of Gaza who are being killed as we speak by Eylon’s former colleagues in the Israeli military, on the orders of Eylon’s former bosses in the Israeli government,” Mehdi said to a roaring crowd.

Many Zeteo subscribers attended the fiery debate (discounted tickets were offered to paid subscribers!) moderated by former White House correspondent for ABC News John Donovan.

