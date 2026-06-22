Abelardo de la Espriella, candidate for the Salvación Nacional, celebrates after winning the Presidential elections during the 2026 presidential runoff in Colombia on June 21, 2026 in Barranquilla, Colombia. Photo by Leonardo Castañeda/Getty Images.

On Aug. 7, Abelardo de la Espriella will take office as Colombia’s newest president, in a major rightwards shift from Gustavo Petro’s outgoing leftist administration.

As Colombia continues to grapple with paramilitary violence, De la Espriella, who has dubbed himself “The Tiger,” has proposed a hard-line approach backed by the likes of Javier Milei and Donald Trump.

So as another controversial and outspoken right-winger takes power in South America, here are 11 things you need to know about Abelardo de la Espriella.

1. He Has No Government Experience

Before launching his presidential campaign, De la Espriella was a lawyer and businessman. He will be the first modern Colombian president elected with no prior political experience.

2. He’s Made a Brand of Flaunting His Wealth

Often seen wearing tailored suits, fedoras, and fancy watches, De la Espriella has hinged his public persona on his millionaire status. He self-produced a covers album, including a version of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way’ with an accompanying video in which he was shown eating sushi on a private jet. For those interested in living the De la Espriella lifestyle, his website sells everything from his own rum and wine brands to luxury suit jackets.

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3. He Tied Firecrackers to Cats