Join Mehdi Hasan LIVE for an exclusive Town Hall Q&A as he chats with The Lever’s David Sirota about his new book, Master Plan: The Hidden Plot to Legalize Corruption in America. They’ll dig into how corporate power and political elites built a system of legalized corruption, and what it’ll take to break free - and will be taking audience questions!

Tune in on Friday, October 17 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 5 PM UK time.

This is your chance to get an inside look at how people in power spent decades coding corruption into our democracy. It’s the conversation that billionaires don’t want you to hear!

