Woman holding her stomach in pain while sitting at a kitchen table. Photo: Jelena Cvetkovic/Reuters.

An outbreak of cyclosporiasis, which causes “explosive diarrhea,” has surged across the U.S., spreading faster than the federal government can track.

The outbreak has left thousands of people in more than half of the states ill, with cases continuing to rise.

The source of the infection remains a mystery.

Where did the parasite come from? Is it contagious? And what role did the Trump administration’s decision to cut federal funding from health agencies play in difficulties tracking the outbreak?

Here are six things you need to know about the cyclosporiasis outbreak:

1. Where Did It Come From?

The infection is caused by a microscopic parasite. The source for this outbreak has not been identified. The parasite is uniquely difficult to track, as it typically takes one to two weeks for people to start experiencing symptoms.

Perhaps Steven Mandernach, executive director of the Association of Food and Drug Officials, put it best, telling the BBC: “This isn’t like detecting a needle in a haystack. It’s like detecting a microscopic portion of a needle in a haystack.”

2. How Is It Spreading?

Cyclosporiasis is transmitted by consuming food or water contaminated with feces. Foods associated with cyclosporiasis outbreaks have included raspberries, basil, salad mixes, cilantro, berry mixes, lettuce, and snap peas.

It is unlikely that the illness spreads through person-to-person contact.