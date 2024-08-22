EXCLUSIVE: Ilhan Omar on Gaza, the DNC and AOC

In an exclusive interview, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) sits down with Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan during the Democratic National Convention to discuss the state-of-play for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, including what the candidate should do to assuage Muslim-American voters and ensure her victory.

One day after learning the DNC had refused to allow a Palestinian to speak on stage at the convention, Mehdi asks Rep. Omar what she made of the party’s decision. “If we are to say that we’re a party that is inclusive, that unity is our strength, we have to make room. There’s still time.” Omar replied.

On whether the lack of Palestinian representation could cost Harris the election, particularly in a key swing-state like Michigan with hundreds of thousands of Arab and Muslim voters, Omar gives a much starker response. “Come November 6th, if we are to lose this election, we will have no one to blame but ourselves in the way in which we decided to include or exclude certain voices.”

In regard to the war in Gaza, the primary message of the DNC has been that Vice President Harris is “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire” in Gaza, as stated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) during the first night of the convention.

When asked whether Harris could actually enforce a ceasefire, Omar bluntly replies, “The ridiculousness of saying we are going to work every day, we are working every day to secure a ceasefire, and then continue to actually send the weapons that are creating the fire.”

Mehdi and Rep. Omar also discuss the dangers of a second Donald Trump term, the significance of potentially electing a woman of color as president, and the progressive bonafides of vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz.

