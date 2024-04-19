Whether he is onstage making us laugh at venues across the world or going viral online with his interviews on Israel and Zionism (hello Piers Morgan!), Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef is the man of our moment.

And he's also the latest addition to the Zeteo line-up.

Yes, you read that correctly: the one and only Bassem Youssef is now a contributor, too.

And, next week, Bassem will join me as the first guest co-host on Zeteo's new podcast, 'We're Not Kidding,' in which we discuss the world's most serious problems with the world's funniest people.

For now, do please watch, share, and enjoy the trailer above!

