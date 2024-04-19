Exclusive: Bassem Youssef Joins Zeteo
The Egyptian-American comedian will guest co-host our new podcast 'We're Not Kidding'.
Whether he is onstage making us laugh at venues across the world or going viral online with his interviews on Israel and Zionism (hello Piers Morgan!), Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef is the man of our moment.
And he's also the latest addition to the Zeteo line-up.
Yes, you read that correctly: the one and only Bassem Youssef is now a contributor, too.
And, next week, Bassem will join me as the first guest co-host on Zeteo's new podcast, 'We're Not Kidding,' in which we discuss the world's most serious problems with the world's funniest people.
For now, do please watch, share, and enjoy the trailer above!
Friendly reminder from Zeteo:
All our contributor content is currently free during this limited, promotional period. Much of it will be going behind a paywall soon though, so make sure you have signed up as a paid subscriber to help us stay independent!
Brilliant. I feel like I’m watching the movie , “The Magnificent Seven” or “Dirty Dozen”. You are gathering the best and making them into a super group. Just don’t blow anything up! A witty, brilliant, truly diverse group are thee!
Oh! My! Goodness! I am so glad I am a paid subscriber. Zeteo is just getting better and better. And this is just the launch week. Amazing! Well done Mehdi Hasan. Brilliant vision with Zeteo and brilliant contributers and hosts to drive it to great heights. Inshallah! 😊