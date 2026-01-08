Note:

Elon Musk in the Oval Office on May 30, 2025. Photo by Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images.

Forty years of covering politics and government in Washington leave me wondering: Where’s my cut of the fraud?

You’d think I’d know by now. But actually I only learned of my missing vigorish days ago from Elon Musk, when he angrily answered my social media post on the deadly costs of his “Department of Government Efficiency” fiasco.

“You just want your fraud money, you pos scammer,” declared the world’s richest man. (POS, if you don’t already know, stands for “piece of shit.”)

Alas, as with most things outside of Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, Musk has no idea what he’s talking about. I get no “fraud money.” Unlike this colossal weirdo, whose companies have received at least $38 billion in government funding over the years, I do no business with Uncle Sam beyond reporting what public officials do.

But the snark Musk sent to 231 million followers on his social media platform reveals a lot about his warped psyche and that of the MAGA movement itself.