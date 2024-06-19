(Former President Donald Trump speaks before members of the Club 47 group at the Palm Beach Convention Center on June 14, 2024. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Just when I think they are out, Trump keeps pulling my family back in.

After last week’s verdict, my sister Peggy got back together with

Donald faster than Kay got back together with Michael. And when

post-trial drinks with my brother Kevin turned into a Joe Pesci scene

from ‘Goodfellas,’ I wished that I was home alone. Leave the gun, take

the martini.



Capo di tutti capi Trump has finally united the five families of the

Republican Party. Who cares if 45-going-on-47 is ready to 86 our

democracy? Electing a convicted felon seems to be an offer

conservatives can’t refuse.



The Trump trial was a bigger snooze than ‘Cotton Club,’ but Donfather II

could be even more gripping than the original four years. Will

Michael Cohen go out like Frankie Five Angels? Will Marjorie Taylor

Greene end up like Moe Green? Will Trump’s veep be a wartime

consigliere like Elise Stefanik or a Tom Hagen like Tom Cotton?

Trump’s signals that he may never leave office have been about as

subtle as a Sicilian message, but if Donfather II gives way to

Donfather III in 2028, we can at least be thankful that Ivanka is a

better actress than Sofia Coppola.



Trump may have golf courses in Scotland but Joe needs the luck of the

Irish. It’s Pride Month. You never know what you might find in that

pot at the end of Finian’s Rainbow. Let’s just hope it’s not a

horse’s head.



The trouble is everyone loves an outlaw, so Trump’s jailhouse rock

ploy could land Biden in heartbreak hotel. Even if Trump’s no sexy

rumble fish, his conviction has been quite a fundraising rainmaker.

He’s already gotten millions from casino mogul Miriam Adelson without

having to deal with any pesky Nevada senators. Viva Las Vegas!



The solution here might be more Gerald Ford than Francis Ford Coppola.

It’s time for Joe to summon gal pal Kathy Hochul for a

Conversation – one from the heart – and explain that if the Don ends up an

imprisoned martyr, MAGA will rise up like Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,’ and

we’ll have ‘Apocalypse Now’ on our hands. Better to beg for a pardon

than to promise Trump the rose garden. (But does chatty Kathy even

have time for any more New York stories? Her nixing of

congestion pricing was the biggest automotive box office bomb since

’Tucker: The Man and His Dream.’)



A pardon would lower the temperature and – are you listening, St.

Rita? – make my GOP sibs stop giving me the Fredo treatment. I’m tired

of being one of the ‘Outsiders’ at the family clambake, Jack.

Politically speaking, Donald would cheat death like Vito at the fruit

stand, but for all the Kevins and Peggys out there, it might bring

more closure than poor Kay Adams-Corleone ever got.



So par-DON me, Joe and Kathy, but give it some thought, why dontcha?

Downgrade that kiss of death to a slap on the wrist so the rest of us

can fuggedaboutit.



Then again, a couple months at Rikers might not be the worst thing for

old Donnie. Heck, it wouldn’t last much longer than a screening of

’Megalopolis.’