Don’t Ever Take Sides Against the Family
By: Maureen Dowd, as told to NYT Pitchbot
Just when I think they are out, Trump keeps pulling my family back in.
After last week’s verdict, my sister Peggy got back together with
Donald faster than Kay got back together with Michael. And when
post-trial drinks with my brother Kevin turned into a Joe Pesci scene
from ‘Goodfellas,’ I wished that I was home alone. Leave the gun, take
the martini.
Capo di tutti capi Trump has finally united the five families of the
Republican Party. Who cares if 45-going-on-47 is ready to 86 our
democracy? Electing a convicted felon seems to be an offer
conservatives can’t refuse.
The Trump trial was a bigger snooze than ‘Cotton Club,’ but Donfather II
could be even more gripping than the original four years. Will
Michael Cohen go out like Frankie Five Angels? Will Marjorie Taylor
Greene end up like Moe Green? Will Trump’s veep be a wartime
consigliere like Elise Stefanik or a Tom Hagen like Tom Cotton?
Trump’s signals that he may never leave office have been about as
subtle as a Sicilian message, but if Donfather II gives way to
Donfather III in 2028, we can at least be thankful that Ivanka is a
better actress than Sofia Coppola.
Trump may have golf courses in Scotland but Joe needs the luck of the
Irish. It’s Pride Month. You never know what you might find in that
pot at the end of Finian’s Rainbow. Let’s just hope it’s not a
horse’s head.
The trouble is everyone loves an outlaw, so Trump’s jailhouse rock
ploy could land Biden in heartbreak hotel. Even if Trump’s no sexy
rumble fish, his conviction has been quite a fundraising rainmaker.
He’s already gotten millions from casino mogul Miriam Adelson without
having to deal with any pesky Nevada senators. Viva Las Vegas!
The solution here might be more Gerald Ford than Francis Ford Coppola.
It’s time for Joe to summon gal pal Kathy Hochul for a
Conversation – one from the heart – and explain that if the Don ends up an
imprisoned martyr, MAGA will rise up like Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,’ and
we’ll have ‘Apocalypse Now’ on our hands. Better to beg for a pardon
than to promise Trump the rose garden. (But does chatty Kathy even
have time for any more New York stories? Her nixing of
congestion pricing was the biggest automotive box office bomb since
’Tucker: The Man and His Dream.’)
A pardon would lower the temperature and – are you listening, St.
Rita? – make my GOP sibs stop giving me the Fredo treatment. I’m tired
of being one of the ‘Outsiders’ at the family clambake, Jack.
Politically speaking, Donald would cheat death like Vito at the fruit
stand, but for all the Kevins and Peggys out there, it might bring
more closure than poor Kay Adams-Corleone ever got.
So par-DON me, Joe and Kathy, but give it some thought, why dontcha?
Downgrade that kiss of death to a slap on the wrist so the rest of us
can fuggedaboutit.
Then again, a couple months at Rikers might not be the worst thing for
old Donnie. Heck, it wouldn’t last much longer than a screening of
’Megalopolis.’