Dr. Ambereen Sleemi stands beside a baby in an incubator as she treats Palestinian women experiencing complicated pregnancies in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 21, 2025. Photo by Hani Alshaer/Anadolu via Getty Images

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempts to move forward with his government’s plan to reoccupy all of Gaza, Palestinians in the besieged enclave continue to be killed, day after day, with dozens dying from forced starvation and hundreds of others are shot and massacred while seeking aid. This, of course, is happening as Israel continues to systematically destroy Gaza’s healthcare system – a war crime that both Dr. Ambereen Sleemi and Dr. Nick Maynard witnessed firsthand during their most recent volunteer visits to Gaza.

In our exclusive Town Hall today, August 6 at 5pm ET (2pm PT / 10pm BST), Dr. Sleemi, from the US, and Dr. Maynard, from the UK, will join Mehdi and Zeteo subscribers for a live online Q&A discussion about their most recent visits to Gaza, including what they’ve seen and what they’re doing now that they’re back.

