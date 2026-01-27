On this day in 1945, Soviet troops entered Auschwitz, Poland, freeing the survivors of the network of concentration camps, finally revealing to the world the depth of the horrors perpetrated there.

I wish I could say “good morning,” but as I told you after the ICE cold-blooded murder of Renee Nicole Good, the greeting simply doesn’t apply today. Peter here, filled once again with the incandescent rage of a whole flock of goddamn phoenixes. I’ll save most of my righteous rancor for the lede, elow, but suffice to say I think America has some Pretti Good reasons to rise up and treat this fascist administration to a peaceful, nationwide general strike.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ the president’s glorified Gestapo commander finds himself on the outs in the wake of Alex Pretti’s murder, a Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate calls it quits, Capitol Hill Republicans take aim at puppy killer Kristi Noem, and Elon Musk finds himself in hot water across the pond.

I Did Nazi That Coming

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino speaks to reporters on Jan. 22, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Late yesterday, The Atlantic turned heads nationwide when it reported Greg Bovino, the glorified grand poobah of Donald Trump’s secret police force, had been booted from his post as Border Patrol “commander at large,” reassigned to what’s effectively a desk job in California, and is expected to retire in disgrace following the gruesome murder of former Boy Scout and ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

What’s more, CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez then moved the ball down the field, reporting officials at the Department of Homeland Security had “suspended Gregory Bovino’s access to his social media accounts effective immediately,” after he spent all of Sunday incessantly bickering with anyone on social media over his widely, widely disputed claims about Pretti.

Last night, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin tweeted: “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As @PressSec stated from the White House podium, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.” (Given how DHS employees have all but disputed that the sky is blue, maybe take that claim from her with a whopping boulder of salt!)

The Atlantic’s reporting served as a gasoline-like accelerant for narratives from Murdoch media entities and the legacy press alike that the Trump administration was seeking to de-escalate the situation in the Twin Cities, looking to find an off-ramp, aiming for accountability after so many weeks of bloodshed and horror.

Sorry, but this is an utter crock of shit.