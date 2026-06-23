On this day in 1992, mafia boss John Gotti was given a life sentence on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder. Among New Yorkers nonetheless enamored of the “Teflon Don,” property developer Donald J. Trump admired, and later mimicked, Gotti’s pugnacious attitude in court.

Good morning, friends. Prem here. Wishing you a wonderful Tuesday wherever you are, a Happy Pride, and a Happy World Cup. I love the extended World Cup. I love that the World Cup is playing almost anywhere you go. I LOVE the World Cup. Who are you cheering for?

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ a man who just became a trillionaire is losing his mind on his own social media platform after being called out for possibly helping leave hundreds of thousands of people, many of them helpless children, to die. Plus, Susan Collins has thoughts about her role in removing abortion rights, about Graham Platner, and about U.S. support for Israel – all of them ridiculous. Let’s get to it.

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Elon Musk in the Oval Office on May 21, 2025. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Ten-year-old Peter Donde was suffering from H.I.V., contracted from his mother during childbirth. With the help of a U.S.-led aid program called PEPFAR, he was able to stay healthy.

Last February, the South Sudanese child died.

Elon Musk – who just became the world’s first trillionaire – is insisting he had nothing to do with it.

“There is not even a single dead child!” he says. “If there were, it would be worldwide headline news!”

In fact, several headlines, worldwide, have told us horror stories just like Donde’s. He is one of hundreds of thousands of people, including awful numbers of children, who have died since the Trump-Vance administration callously dismantled the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. government’s international humanitarian and development agency, which administered programs like PEPFAR. The brutal cuts were led by Musk and his so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which, while tasked with cutting waste and making government more efficient, did not actually accomplish much of that at all.

On top of DOGE’s apparent failure to achieve its mandate was the active harm it caused, seen in the deaths of so many children like Donde, and with so many more destined to meet a similar fate if the Trump brutality continues. That widely reported reality was one Rep. Ro Khanna pointed out on Saturday, during an interview on the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast.