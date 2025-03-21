It’s day 60 of Trump’s second administration, and again, the United States is facing a constitutional crisis.

On the latest episode of ‘America Unhinged’ on YouTube, Francesca Fiorentini and Wajahat Ali react to the Trump administration’s shocking and unjust deportation of migrants with no criminal history, but who happened to fit a certain profile.

“These are not criminals. These are not people who pose any kind of threat to Americans,” Francesca says. She warns, “This is like 9/11 on steroids… The apparatus for all of this has been around and it has fully been weaponized by this administration.”

Meanwhile, Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, overstepping his authority, since it cannot be dissolved without Congressional approval. Former New York Representative Jamaal Bowman – and now co-host of the new Zeteo show, ‘Bowman & Bush’ – joins to break it all down.

“The only way fascism works, the only way authoritarianism works, is if the country is in chaos and mis-educated. So year after year, attacks on public education were not by accident. They were by design, they were strategic,” Bowman explains.

Watch the episode above to hear the full discussion, including Fox News floating the death penalty – yes, the death penalty – for Tesla protesters.

Tune into ‘America Unhinged’ and join the live chat Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET over on Zeteo’s YouTube channel. Tell your friends, too!

And if you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what you’d like Francesca and Wajahat to cover next!

If you enjoy ‘America Unhinged’, support independent journalism and the work of Zeteo, please consider donating to support our mission of delivering unfiltered news, bold opinions, and diverse voices.

Share

Here are some recent stories from Zeteo, in case you missed them: